Watch Jamahal Hill’s brutal knockout of Jimmy Crute | UFC Vegas 44 Highlight Video

Light heavyweight Jamahal Hill made quick work of Jimmy Crute on the UFC Vegas 44 main card on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

It only took 48 seconds for the Chicago native to stop the Australian. With the win, Hill rebounded from his first career loss in his last outing to Paul Craig in June.

