Watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s rise up the UFC heavyweight division

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has risen up the heavyweight rankings quickly scoring four knockouts in four contests so far in his UFC career.

Rozenstruik faces Francis Ngannou at UFC 249 on Saturday, May 9. He enters the bout ranked No. 6 in the heavyweight division while Ngannou is ranked No. 2.

(Video courtesy of UFC)