Watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik take out Junior dos Santa | UFC Vegas 28 Free Fight

Jairzinho Rozenstruik scored a big win over the former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos at UFC 252 last year. Rozenstruik will meet Augusto Sakai in the main event of UFC Vegas 28 on Saturday, June 5 in a battle of top 10 heavyweights.

UFC Vegas 28 takes place at UFC Apex and features another pivotal bout in the heavyweight division in the co-main event. No. 8 ranked Walt Harris looks to snap a two-fight losing streak when he faces no. 11 ranked Marcin Tybura who hopes to expand on his four-fight winning streak.

(Courtesy of UFC)