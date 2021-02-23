HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 19 recap: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 19

featuredDerrick Lewis addresses late KO shots on Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19

Derrick Lewis clinches Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19

featuredUFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis ties record with Curtis Blaydes knockout

UFC Vegas 19 live results - Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

featuredUFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis Live Results

Watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik finish former champ Junior dos Santos ahead of UFC Vegas 20

February 23, 2021
NoNo Comments

Third-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik meets seventh-ranked Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 on Saturday in a battle of elite heavyweights.

Rozenstruik (11-1) is coming off an impressive performance in his last outing, finishing former champion Junior dos Santos in the second round at UFC 252. Gane (7-0) defeated Andrei Arlovski in his last bout, finishing the former champion in the second round by TKO.

Rozenstruik will be looking to maintain his ranking in the contender-tier of the heavyweight division, while Gane will be looking to shine in the biggest fight of his career.

TRENDING > Watch Amanda Nunes demolish Ronda Rousey ahead of UFC 259

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA