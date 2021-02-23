Watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik finish former champ Junior dos Santos ahead of UFC Vegas 20

Third-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik meets seventh-ranked Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 on Saturday in a battle of elite heavyweights.

Rozenstruik (11-1) is coming off an impressive performance in his last outing, finishing former champion Junior dos Santos in the second round at UFC 252. Gane (7-0) defeated Andrei Arlovski in his last bout, finishing the former champion in the second round by TKO.

Rozenstruik will be looking to maintain his ranking in the contender-tier of the heavyweight division, while Gane will be looking to shine in the biggest fight of his career.

(Courtesy of UFC)