Watch Jack Hermansson defeat Jacare Souza ahead of UFC Copenhagen (fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jack Hermansson has been on a rocket ride toward a UFC middleweight title shot of late. He squares off with Jared Cannonier in Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 18 main event in Copenhagen, Denmark. A victory there almost locks him in for a shot at the belt.

Before that happens, however, take a look back at Hermansson’s UFC on ESPN+ 8 victory over perennial contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.

TRENDING > Watch Robert Whittaker demolish Derek Brunson: UFC 243 Free Fight

Tune in for full UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier live results on Saturday, Sept. 28, on MMAWeekly.com. The UFC Copenhagen main event features a pivotal middleweight battle between contenders Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier.