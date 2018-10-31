Watch Jacare Souza Tap Out Gegard Mousasi (UFC 230 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

In the midst of an eight-fight win streak from 2012 to 2015 Jacare Souza scored an impressive submission victory over Gegard Mousasi in 2014. Souza faces former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in the co-main event at UFC 230 on November 3.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT. UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier puts his title on the line opposite Derrick Lewis in the UFC 230 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.