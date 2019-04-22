Watch ‘Jacare’ Souza knock out Chris Weidman (UFC Ft. Lauderdale Free Fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 22, 2019
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Last year Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza defeated former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in the Fight of the Night at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden.

Souza faces Jack Hermansson next in the main event of UFC Fight Night Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, April 27. He was supposed to have fought fellow contender Yoel Romero in a rematch, but Romero had to withdraw following a bout with pneumonia.

Tune in Saturday, April 27 to MMAWeekly.com for UFC on ESPN+ 8: Jacare vs. Hermansson full live results from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

