Watch Israel Adesanya’s reaction to UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 | Video

Watch how middleweight champion Israel Adesanya reacted when watching the UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor event on Saturday. “The Last Stylebender” took in the fights from a comfortable seat at home.

UFC 264 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and was headlined by the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. McGregor suffered a gruesome leg break in the final seconds of the first round. See how Adesanya reacted.

(Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)