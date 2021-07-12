HOT OFF THE WIRE

Watch Israel Adesanya’s reaction to UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 | Video

July 12, 2021
Watch how middleweight champion Israel Adesanya reacted when watching the UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor event on Saturday. “The Last Stylebender” took in the fights from a comfortable seat at home.

UFC 264 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and was headlined by the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. McGregor suffered a gruesome leg break in the final seconds of the first round. See how Adesanya reacted.

Conor McGregor: ‘This is not over,’ UFC 264 loss was a ‘doctor’s stoppage!’

(Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

