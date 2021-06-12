Watch Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 1 | UFC 263 Free Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 11, 2021
Just over three years ago, Israel Adesanya won a close split-decision fight against Marvin Vettori while both were on the rise early on in their UFC careers. The rematch goes down in the same arena as their first bout in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday.

UFC 263 also features a second rematch title fight in the co-main event. Featherweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo faces Brandon Moreno. The two fought to a majority draw at UFC 256 in December.

(Courtesy of UFC)

