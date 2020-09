Watch Israel Adesanya take the win over Kelvin Gastelum ahead of UFC 253

Israel Adesanya is about to defend his UFC middleweight title against Paulo Costa on Sept. 26 at UFC 253 on Fight Island.

Before Adesanya squares off with Costa, watch him defeat Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 on April 13, 2019.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

