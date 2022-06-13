Watch Israel Adesanya react to UFC 275 outcomes | Video

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya reacts to Saturday’s UFC 275 pay-per-view headlined by two world title bouts.

In the fight card’s main event, Jiri Prochazka pulled off a late submission to defeat Glover Teixeira and capture the UFC light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko retained her title by defeating Taila Santos by split decision.

Also on the fight card, former women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk rematched in a title eliminator bout. Weili scored a spinning back fist KO in the second round and Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement following the loss.

UFC 275 Scorecard: Glover Teixeira was winning heading into final round

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)