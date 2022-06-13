HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 275 highlights & recap: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk￼

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk predicts Zhang Weili will KO Carla Esparza in the first round

featuredUFC 275 Scorecard: Glover Teixeira was winning heading into final round

featuredJiri Prochazka submits Glover Teixeira to win championship in UFC 275 main event

Watch Israel Adesanya react to UFC 275 outcomes | Video

June 13, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya reacts to Saturday’s UFC 275 pay-per-view headlined by two world title bouts.

In the fight card’s main event, Jiri Prochazka pulled off a late submission to defeat Glover Teixeira and capture the UFC light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko retained her title by defeating Taila Santos by split decision.

Also on the fight card, former women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk rematched in a title eliminator bout. Weili scored a spinning back fist KO in the second round and Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement following the loss.

UFC 275 Scorecard: Glover Teixeira was winning heading into final round

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira finishes Justin Gaethje

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA