HOT OFF THE WIRE
Israel Adesanya - Jorge Masvidal knocks out Ben Askren at UFC 239

hot-sauce-featuredWatch Israel Adesanya lose his mind over Jorge Masvidal’s 5-second knockout! (video)

Dana White over Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise

hot-sauce-featuredWhy is this a thing? Dana White is still talking about Tom Cruise vs. Justin Bieber (video)

Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov post BKFC 6

hot-sauce-featuredArtem Lobov defeats Paulie Malignaggi at BKFC 6, but the fight didn’t live up to the hype

Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov BKFC 6 presser

hot-sauce-featuredArtem Lobov and Paulie Malignaggi keep ruffling feathers as their BKFC showdown nears (video)

Watch Israel Adesanya lose his mind over Jorge Masvidal’s 5-second knockout! (video)

July 7, 2019
NoNo Comments

Jorge Masvidal made his UFC history on Saturday night, handing former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder “Funky” Ben Askren the first defeat of his career. What made history, however, was Masvidal’s execution.

Like a cold-blooded killer, Masvidal charge across the Octagon as soon as the bell sounded. Knowing that Askren would drop for a takedown as soon as they got near, he launched a flying knee that connected with Askren’s temple, immediately putting his lights out.

Askren crashed to the canvas and Masvidal still landed two hard right hands to the face before the referee could stop the fight at the 5-second mark of the first round.

The only thing that might have been more epic about than the finish itself was interim UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s reaction, mid-interview with Aaron Bronsteter of Canada’s TSN. 

Masvidal had the cool demeanor of a man that knew something no one else did all week long. He consistently needled Askren, working his way into the former undefeated fighter’s cranium.

After the fight, and after Adesanya’s enthusiastic meltdown, Gamebred broke down his victory over Askren and what led up to it. 

Turns out he sort of did know something no one else did heading into the fight.

Jorge Masvidal breaks down his record-setting knockout

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA