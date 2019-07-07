Watch Israel Adesanya lose his mind over Jorge Masvidal’s 5-second knockout! (video)

Jorge Masvidal made his UFC history on Saturday night, handing former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder “Funky” Ben Askren the first defeat of his career. What made history, however, was Masvidal’s execution.

Like a cold-blooded killer, Masvidal charge across the Octagon as soon as the bell sounded. Knowing that Askren would drop for a takedown as soon as they got near, he launched a flying knee that connected with Askren’s temple, immediately putting his lights out.

Askren crashed to the canvas and Masvidal still landed two hard right hands to the face before the referee could stop the fight at the 5-second mark of the first round.

The only thing that might have been more epic about than the finish itself was interim UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s reaction, mid-interview with Aaron Bronsteter of Canada’s TSN.

Masvidal had the cool demeanor of a man that knew something no one else did all week long. He consistently needled Askren, working his way into the former undefeated fighter’s cranium.

After the fight, and after Adesanya’s enthusiastic meltdown, Gamebred broke down his victory over Askren and what led up to it.

Turns out he sort of did know something no one else did heading into the fight.

Jorge Masvidal breaks down his record-setting knockout

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)