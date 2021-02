Watch Israel Adesanya destroy Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 259

A stacked UFC 259 featuring three title fights is right around the corner on Saturday, March 6. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will move up a weight class to challenge light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in the main event.

Watch Adesanya’s last title defense against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 last year on Fight Island to get ready for UFC 259.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

