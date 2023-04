Watch Israel Adesanya defeat Kelvin Gastelum to win the interim UFC middleweight title

Israel Adesanya won the interim middleweight title by defeating Kelvin Gastelum in a war at UFC 236 in April 2019 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

He went on to unify the belts in his next outing with a second-round finish if Robert Whittaker. Adesanya held the belt until November 2022 when Alex Pereira stopped “The Last Stylebender” late in the fourth round of the UFC 281 main event.

Look back at Adesanya and Gastelum go to war with Adesanya outclassing Gastelum as the rounds wore on.

