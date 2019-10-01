Watch Israel Adesanya defeat Kelvin Gastelum to earn interim title (UFC fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Israel Adesanya captured the interim middleweight title at UFC 236 earlier this year in the Fight of the Night against Kelvin Gastelum. Adesanya next faces champion Robert Whittaker in a title unification bout at UFC 243 on October 5.

Tune in for full UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya live results on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Oct. 5. UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker looks to unify his belt with that of interim titleholder Israel Adesanya in what could be the biggest MMA event in Australian history.