Watch Israel Adesanya defeat Anderson Silva: UFC 243 Free Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

Israel Adesanya continued his rapid ascent up the middleweight rankings after he faced off with UFC legend Anderson Silva at UFC 234 in February. Now the middleweight interim champion, Adesanya faces champion Robert Whittaker in a title-unification main event at UFC 243.

