Watch Irene Aldana earn title shot with Macy Chiasson KO

Irene Aldana cemented her status as a top UFC bantamweight contender with this UFC 279 knockout of Macy Chiasson.

Aldana wasn’t the original opponent for champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 289. She was, however, ready and quick to step in when Julianna Peña was forced out of her trilogy bout with Nunes because of an injury.

Before Aldana faces Nunes UFC 289 in Canada, check out her UFC 279 finish of Chiasson.

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson | UFC 289 Free Fight