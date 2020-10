Watch Holly Holm’s head-kick KO of Bethe Correia ahead of UFC on ESPN 16

Holly Holm scored an impressive head kick knockout over Bethe Correia at UFC Fight Night Singapore in 2017.

Holm faces Irene Aldana in the main event of UFC on ESPN 16 (aka UFC Fight Island 4) on Saturday, October 3.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > UFC Fight Island Behind the Scenes: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana

Trending Video > UFC 253: Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)