Watch Holly Holm’s head kick from hell end Ronda Rousey’s reign (UFC 239 free fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ronda Rousey ushered women’s mixed martial arts into the Octagon, but former boxing champion Holly Holm forever etched her name alongside her in the history books by becoming the first fighter to defeat Rousey.

Rousey had long ruled the roost in the UFC bantamweight division, but Holm used one thunderous head kick to put the champion on the floor at UFC 193 in November of 2015. She followed Rousey to the canvas and landed a couple of hammerfists to her downed opponent, as Holm became the second-ever UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

Holm is looking to regain her position atop the bantamweight division when she squares off with the UFC’s only champ-champ, Amanda Nunes, in the UFC 239 co-main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. But first, check out Holm’s stunning upset of Rousey at UFC 193.

TRENDING > Watch Ben Askren’s controversial win over Robbie Lawler in his UFC debut

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.