Watch Henry Cejudo finish Marlon Moraes to win bantamweight title (UFC 249 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Henry Cejudo captured his second UFC championship when he defeated Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 last year for the vacant bantamweight title. Next, Cejudo faces former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 249 on Saturday, May 9.

