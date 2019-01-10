Watch Henry Cejudo Dethrone Demetrious Johnson (UFC Brooklyn Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC’s inaugural event on ESPN+ on January 19 is headlined by a historic match-up as flyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo, faces bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

Take a look back at the performance that won Cejudo the flyweight belt at UFC 227 back in August against Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw finishing out the night.