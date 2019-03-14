Watch Gunnar Nelson’s top 5 UFC finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

Submission specialist Gunnar Nelson has 13 submission victories in his professional career. We take a look back at his top 5 submissions in the UFC. Nelson faces Leon Edwards in the UFC Fight Night London co-main event on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.