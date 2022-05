Watch Glover Teixeira tap out Jan Blachowicz to win UFC gold | Video

In a much anticipated title fight last year at UFC 267, current UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira was able to overcome the challenge that is former champ Jan Blachowicz securing the second-round submission for the win and earning Performance of the Night honors.

Teixeira is set to face Jiri Prochazka in his first title defense at UFC 275 on Saturday, June 11.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)