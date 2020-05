Watch Glover Teixeira tap out Ion Cutelaba (UFC Jacksonville Free Fight)

Glover Teixeira faces Anthony Smith in Wednesday’s Fight Night event. Take a look back at when Teixeira submitted Ion Cutelaba last year in Florida. The win earned Teixeira a Performance of the Night bonus. Currently riding a three-fight winning streak, Teixeira plans to defeat the No. 4 ranked light heavyweight on Wednesday and put himself in title contention.

TRENDING > UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira Live Results

(Video courtesy of UFC)