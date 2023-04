Watch Gilbert Burns tap out Neil Magny in the first round | Full Fight Video

Fifth-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns tapped out Neil Magny in the first round at UFC 283 back in January.

Burns takes on the owner of the ‘BMF’ belt, Jorge Masvidal, in the UFC 287 co-main event in Miami, Fla., in a grudge match Masvidal definitely needs to win to stay relevant.

Look back and Burns in his last outing against Magny before Saturday’s match against ‘Gamebred.’