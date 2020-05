Watch Gilbert Burns take out Demian Maia (UFC on ESPN 9 Free Fight)

Gilbert Burns secured his fifth win in a row with a first-round knockout of Demian Maia in March.

Burns faces his toughest test yet in former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Satuday, May 30. Burns and Woodley headline the UFC on ESPN 9 fight card, which will likely take place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of UFC)