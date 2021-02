Watch Gilbert Burns take out Demian Maia ahead of his UFC 258 title shot

Gilbert Burns secured his fifth win in a row on his current six-fight win streak with this first-round knockout of Demian Maia in March last year.

Burns faces welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 on Saturday, February 13.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

