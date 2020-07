Watch Gilbert Burns soundly defeat Tyron Woodley (UFC 251 Free Fight)

Gilbert Burns earned his shot at the UFC welterweight title with a dominating performance over former champion Tyron Woodley in May.

Burns faces Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 251 on Saturday, July 11. The fight card features three world title fights.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

