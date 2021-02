Watch Gilbert Burns dominate Tyron Woodley en route to UFC 258 title shot

Gilbert Burns earned his shot at the UFC welterweight title with a dominating performance over former champion Tyron Woodley in May.

Burns challenges UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 258 on Saturday, February 13.

Take a look back at Burns’s domination of Woodley ahead of his UFC 258 title shot.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

