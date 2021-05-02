Watch Giga Chikadze finish Cub Swanson with his Giga Kick

Did you miss Giga Chikadze and his breakout performance in the UFC Vegas 25 co-main event?

During his post-fight interview, they replayed Chikadze’s fight-ending liver kick to get his reaction. In addition to the victory, Chikadze also won an additional $50,000 for his Performance of the Night effort.

The UFC also tweeted out the fight finish during the event.

Giga Chikadze reacts to fight-ending liver kick

(Video courtesy of UFC)