HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jiri Prochazka elbows Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25

featuredUFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

UFC Vegas 25 Reyes vs Prochazka live results

featuredUFC Vegas 25 live results: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

Diego Sanchez - UFC Rio Rancho weigh-in

featuredDiego Sanchez is no longer a UFC fighter

featuredDerrick Lewis: ‘We’re just waiting on Francis Ngannou to pick a date’

Watch Giga Chikadze finish Cub Swanson with his Giga Kick

May 2, 2021
NoNo Comments

Did you miss Giga Chikadze and his breakout performance in the UFC Vegas 25 co-main event?

During his post-fight interview, they replayed Chikadze’s fight-ending liver kick to get his reaction. In addition to the victory, Chikadze also won an additional $50,000 for his Performance of the Night effort.

The UFC also tweeted out the fight finish during the event.

UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

Giga Chikadze reacts to fight-ending liver kick

(Video courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA