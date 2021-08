Watch Giga Chikadze finish Cub Swanson in 63 seconds | UFC Vegas 35 Free Fight Video

Giga Chikadze extended his winning streak to start his UFC career to six with a Performance of the Night against Cub Swanson earlier this year. Chikadze will headline his first UFC event against Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35 on Saturday, August 28.

(Courtesy of UFC)

