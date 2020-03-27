HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones mug shot and police car

featuredJon Jones arrest video for DWI and negligent gun use released

featuredJon Jones arrested for aggravated DWI and negligent use of firearm

Dana White at UFC 229 post-fight press conference

featuredDana White discusses where UFC 249 will take place, scrutinizes coronavirus response

Conor McGregor urges full lockdown

featuredConor McGregor urges Ireland to go immediately into full covid-19 lockdown: #LockdownUnited!

Watch Georges St-Pierre’s welterweight title fight with Dan Hardy: UFC 111 free fight video

March 27, 2020
NoNo Comments

Georges St-Pierre is widely regarded as the greatest welterweight champion in UFC history, if not the greatest fighter in history.

Throughout his career, St-Pierre defeated the likes of Michael Bisping, Matt Serra, BJ Penn, Matt Hughes, Johnny Hendricks, Nick Diaz, Frank Trigg, and many, many more. 

St-Pierre was the epitome of the modern day mixed martial artist. He took the blueprint that Frank Shamrock laid out for him, improved upon it, and then perfected it. 

His most impressive moment may have been returning from a near four-year layoff to move up a weight class and take the middleweight strap from Bisping in 2017. But there were many other great moments along the way, like this epic battle with former contender and current UFC commentator Dan Hardy.

Watch the full epic battle between Georges St-Pierre and Dan Hardy from UFC 111, which took place on March 27, 2010, in Newark, N.J.

TRENDING > Video: Fighters react to Jon Jones being arrested for DWI and Gun Charge

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA