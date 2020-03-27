Watch Georges St-Pierre’s welterweight title fight with Dan Hardy: UFC 111 free fight video

Georges St-Pierre is widely regarded as the greatest welterweight champion in UFC history, if not the greatest fighter in history.

Throughout his career, St-Pierre defeated the likes of Michael Bisping, Matt Serra, BJ Penn, Matt Hughes, Johnny Hendricks, Nick Diaz, Frank Trigg, and many, many more.

St-Pierre was the epitome of the modern day mixed martial artist. He took the blueprint that Frank Shamrock laid out for him, improved upon it, and then perfected it.

His most impressive moment may have been returning from a near four-year layoff to move up a weight class and take the middleweight strap from Bisping in 2017. But there were many other great moments along the way, like this epic battle with former contender and current UFC commentator Dan Hardy.

Watch the full epic battle between Georges St-Pierre and Dan Hardy from UFC 111, which took place on March 27, 2010, in Newark, N.J.

TRENDING > Video: Fighters react to Jon Jones being arrested for DWI and Gun Charge

(Courtesy of UFC)