Watch Geoff Neal wreck Mike Perry ahead of UFC Vegas 17

Before Geoff Neal steps into Saturday’s UFC Vegas 17 main event in Las Vegas, take a look back at his blistering knockout of “Platinum” Mike Perry at UFC 245.

Neal returns to the Octagon after a year on the sidelines to face Stephen Thompson in the UFC Vegas 17 headliner. Their last-minute move to the top of the fight card is a huge opportunity for Neal, who could take a leap up the 170-pound rankings with a victory over the likes of Thompson.

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal is the fight promotion’s final event of 2020 before taking a three-week sabbatical heading into 2021.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

