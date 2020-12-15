HOT OFF THE WIRE

Watch Geoff Neal wreck Mike Perry ahead of UFC Vegas 17

December 14, 2020
Before Geoff Neal steps into Saturday’s UFC Vegas 17 main event in Las Vegas, take a look back at his blistering knockout of “Platinum” Mike Perry at UFC 245.

Neal returns to the Octagon after a year on the sidelines to face Stephen Thompson in the UFC Vegas 17 headliner. Their last-minute move to the top of the fight card is a huge opportunity for Neal, who could take a leap up the 170-pound rankings with a victory over the likes of Thompson.

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal is the fight promotion’s final event of 2020 before taking a three-week sabbatical heading into 2021.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 256: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira fight recap and highlights

