Watch Francis Ngannou viciously KO Alistair Overeem: UFC Minneapolis Free Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

Francis Ngannou faces off with Junior Dos Santos in the main event of Fight Night Minneapolis on Saturday, June 29. Take a look back to his performance against Alistair Overeem at UFC 218 which produced one of the knockouts of the year in 2017.

