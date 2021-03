Watch Francis Ngannou lay Alistair Overeem out cold

Take a look back to Francis Ngannou and his performance against Alistair Overeem at UFC 218, which produced one of the knockouts of the year in 2017.

Ngannou next faces off with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for the second time at UFC 260 on Saturday, March 27.

