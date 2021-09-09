Watch Francis Ngannou knock out Luis Henrique in UFC debut | Video

Watch Francis Ngannou in his UFC debut when he was still a relatively little-known prospect with a 5-1 record. Now the heavyweight champion, Ngannou is one of the most intimidating fighters on the planet.

“The Predator” captured the heavyweight title by knockout out former champion Stipe Miocic in his last outing at UFC 260 in March. He’s expected to face interim heavyweight titleholder Cyril Gane in his first title defense.

(Courtesy of UFC)

