Watch Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar in the fight that made The Ultimate Fighter

The Ultimate Fighter changed history. Without TUF, the UFC might not even exist today. Maybe the sport of mixed martial arts never gets off the ground. And in reality, there is one fight from that inaugural season that saved the show and the UFC: Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar in the finale.

The excitement stirred by Griffin vs Bonnar toppled the first domino in a row of dominoes that are still falling. Watch the entire epic Ultimate Fighters Season 1 Finale in its entirety.

But also check out our interview with Dana White from 2012, where he explains how he almost kicked Stephan Bonnar off of the show. So Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar almost never happened.

Check out the 11 TUF contestants that went on to win UFC gold

Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dana White: How Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar almost never happened

