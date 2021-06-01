HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley

featuredJake Paul to fight Tyron Woodley in his fourth professional boxing match

featuredVideo: Chris Weidman walks on his own just five weeks after snapping leg at UFC 261

featuredColby Covington: ‘Georges St-Pierre would have been a very easy fight for me’

Khabib Nurmagomedov stern

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov turned down $100 million offer to box Floyd Mayweather

Watch Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar in the fight that made The Ultimate Fighter

June 1, 2021
NoNo Comments

The Ultimate Fighter changed history. Without TUF, the UFC might not even exist today. Maybe the sport of mixed martial arts never gets off the ground. And in reality, there is one fight from that inaugural season that saved the show and the UFC: Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar in the finale.

The excitement stirred by Griffin vs Bonnar toppled the first domino in a row of dominoes that are still falling. Watch the entire epic Ultimate Fighters Season 1 Finale in its entirety.

But also check out our interview with Dana White from 2012, where he explains how he almost kicked Stephan Bonnar off of the show. So Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar almost never happened.

Check out the 11 TUF contestants that went on to win UFC gold

Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dana White: How Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar almost never happened

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA