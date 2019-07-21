Watch Felicia Spencer tap out Megan Anderson (UFC 240 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

After an impressive victory over Megan Anderson, Felicia Spencer next faces former featherweight champion Cris Cyborg in the UFC 240 co-main event on July 27 in Edmonton.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar live results on Saturday, July 27, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his belt on the line against former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar in the main event, while Cris Cyborg squares off against Felicia Spences in a featherweight non-title fight in the co-headliner.