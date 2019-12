Watch Fedor take out Chael Sonnen in heavyweight tournament (Bellator 237 free fight)

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Fedor Emelianenko squares off with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in the Bellator 237 main event on Dec. 28 in Japan. The event is a co-promotion with Japanese fight company Rizin.

Before Fedor faces Rampage, check out his dismantling of Chael Sonnen at Bellator 208 in October of 2018. Sonnen lasted just one more fight in the Bellator cage before calling it a career.