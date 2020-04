Watch every front kick finish in UFC history

Officially, there have only been six finishes due to front kick in UFC History with the most famous instance occurring at UFC 126 in 2011 between then-middleweight champion Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort.

Also featured in the highlights is Lyoto Machida retiring Randy Couture, and more.

TRENDING > Dana White vows UFC will not lay off any employees: ‘I don’t care how long this lasts!’

(Courtesy of UFC)