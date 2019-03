Watch Edson Barboza’s wild flying knee KO of Beneil Dariush: UFC Philadelphia Free Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of Edson Barboza‘s main event matchup with Justin Gaethje at Fight Night Philadelphia on March 30, take a look back at Barboza’s memorable knockout finish against Beneil Dariush in 2017.

TRENDING > Dana White addresses welterweight title picture and Tony Ferguson’s current status

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 30 for UFC on ESPN: Gaethje vs. Barboza full live results.