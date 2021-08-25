Watch Edson Barboza knock out Shane Burgos | UFC Vegas 35 Free Fight Video

UFC bantamweight Edson Barboza took down Shane Burgos in a bout that won Fight of the Night honors at UFC 262 earlier this year. Barboza will face Giga Chikadze in the main event of UFC Vegas 35 on Saturday, August 28.

Barboza enters the bout with Chikadze ranked no. 9 in the UFC’s 145-pound division while Chikadze occupies the no. 10 slot in the rankings. Barboza is riding a two-fight winning streak while Chikadze is on an impressive eight-fight winning streak.

(Courtesy of UFC)

