HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley: “I’m representing MMA” and the OG’s in Jake Paul boxing match

featuredGable Steveson on not meeting with UFC yet: “Dana, you have my phone number.”

featuredTJ Dillashaw on Sean O’Malley: “I don’t think he’ll become champion”

featuredUFC Vegas 34 results: Jared Cannonier gets unanimous decision victory against Kelvin Gastelum in main event

Watch Edson Barboza knock out Shane Burgos | UFC Vegas 35 Free Fight Video

August 25, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC bantamweight Edson Barboza took down Shane Burgos in a bout that won Fight of the Night honors at UFC 262 earlier this year. Barboza will face Giga Chikadze in the main event of UFC Vegas 35 on Saturday, August 28.

Barboza enters the bout with Chikadze ranked no. 9 in the UFC’s 145-pound division while Chikadze occupies the no. 10 slot in the rankings. Barboza is riding a two-fight winning streak while Chikadze is on an impressive eight-fight winning streak.

Watch Giga Chikadze finish Cub Swanson in 63 seconds | UFC Vegas 35 Free Fight Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Tyron Woodley: “I’m representing MMA” and the OG’s in Jake Paul boxing match

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA