Watch Eddie Alvarez Take Out Rafael dos Anjos (UFC on FOX 30 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before he faces Dustin Poirer in the main event of UFC on FOX 30 on July 28 in Calgary, take a look back to the night Eddie Alvarez became the UFC lightweight champion in 2016 with a victory over Rafael dos Anjos.

