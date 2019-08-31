Watch Dustin Poirier’s top finishes ahead of UFC 242 (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the top knockouts and submissions from Dustin Poirier’s professional MMA career. Poirier faces lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout at UFC 242 on Saturday, September 7 live from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Poirier is about to face Nurmagomedov to unify their respective UFC belts. Poirier became the interim UFC lightweight champion when he defeated featherweight titleholder Max Holloway at UFC 236 in April. Before he melds his belt with that of Nurmagomedov, check out his top fight finishes.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.