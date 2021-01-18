Watch Dustin Poirier take out Justin Gaethje ahead of UFC 257

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 18, 2021
Dustin Poirier lost to Conor McGregor at UFC 178 in September of 2014. He has since gone 10-2 with 1 no contest, including winning the interim UFC lightweight championship.

He returns to the Octagon in the UFC 257 main event opposite McGregor on Jan. 23 in Abu Dhabi, looking to avenge the loss from years ago.

Before that happens, take a look back at Poirier’s brutal fight with Justin Gaethje.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

