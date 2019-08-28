Watch Dustin Poirier take out former champ Eddie Alvarez (UFC 242 fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier faces champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Saturday, September 7 at 2pm ET/11am PT live from Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the UFC 242 main event, watch Dustin Poirier stop Eddie Alvarez in their UFC on FOX 30 headlining rematch.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.