Watch Dustin Poirier stop Eddie Alvarez (UFC on ESPN 12 Free Fight)

Dustin Poirier took down the former lightweight champion up north in Canada back in July of 2018. Next, Poirier faces Dan Hooker in Saturday’s main event.

Poirier and Eddie Alvarez fought twice, but their first bout ended in a No Contest, leaving unfinished business. Watch Poirier finish Alvarez in the rematch in July 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

