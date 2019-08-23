Watch Dustin Poirier knock out Justin Gaethje (UFC 242 fight video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 22, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier looks to unify his title with that of champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 242 main event on Saturday, September 7, in Abu Dhabi.

Before that happens, watch Poirier knock out Justin Gaethje in their UFC on FOX 29 headliner.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.

