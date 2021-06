Watch Dustin Poirier finish Conor McGregor in their rematch | UFC 264 free fight

Watch the second fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor that took place earlier this year on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi at UFC 257 in January. The trilogy rubber match between Poirier and McGregor will headline UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10.

(Courtesy of UFC)