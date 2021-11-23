Watch Dustin Poirier defeat Max Holloway to win the UFC interim lightweight title | Video

Dustin Poirier became interim lightweight champion with his victory over then-featherweight champ Max Holloway at UFC 236 in 2019. Poirier looks to become an undisputed lightweight champion when he faces Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 on Saturday, December 11.

Poirier (28-6, 1 NC) is coming off back-to-back wins over former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. His only loss in the last six years was to former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Oliveira is on the longest winning streak in the 155-pound division with nine consecutive victories. The Brazilian hasn’t tasted defeat since December 2017.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

